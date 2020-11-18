Argentina breeze past Peru in World Cup qualifier

Argentina breeze past Peru in Football World Cup qualifier

The win extended Argentina’s unbeaten run to 11 games under coach Lionel Scaloni

Reuters
Reuters, Lima,
  • Nov 18 2020, 09:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 09:48 ist
Argentina's Lionel Messi and Peru's Horacio Calcaterra. Credit: AFP Photo

Argentina scored twice in the first half and were unfortunate not to score more in a dominant second as they comfortably beat Peru 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier in Lima on Tuesday.

The win extended Argentina’s unbeaten run to 11 games under coach Lionel Scaloni and means they stay second in the 10-team South American qualifying group for Qatar 2022, two points behind leaders Brazil.

Nicolas Gonzalez put the visitors ahead with an angled shot in 17 minutes following nice work from Giovani Lo Ceslo on the left flank and then Lautaro Martinez doubled their lead 11 minutes later when he ran on to a superb pass from Leandro Paredes and rounded the keeper to tap in.

Peru’s defeat extended their winless run to seven matches under coach Ricardo Gareca, the Argentine who guided them to their first World Cup finals in 36 years last time around in Russia. 

