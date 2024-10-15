Home
Ashalata Devi to become first Indian woman footballer to play 100 international matches

The 31-year-old Manipuri made her India debut in the pre-Olympics tournament in Dhaka against Bangladesh in March 2011, and the star defender has come a long way since then.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 16:34 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 16:34 IST
FootballSports News

