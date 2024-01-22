Asian Cup: Physical Arab teams prove they are no pushovers against heavyweights

Doha: The second round of Asian Cup group games threw up a few surprises when the pre-tournament favourites were given a reality check as physical Arab teams showed they had closed the gap considerably on their more illustrious opponents.

Japan, four-times champions and the highest-ranked team in the competition, were upset 2-1 by Iraq while South Korea nearly lost to Jordan for the first time before an injury-time own goal spared their blushes.

Iraq had a clear strategy to unsettle Japan, who struggled with the physicality of their West Asian counterparts in a febrile atmosphere where the crowd of largely Iraqi fans made it feel like a home game for the Lions of Mesopotamia.

Iraq could probably have scored more if not for the injury to their striker Aymen Hussein, who scored both goals before the break but did not come out for the second half.

However, Iraq were even effective without the ball, dismantling Japan's possession game with several tackles while they frustrated the Samurai Blue and resorted to tactical fouls to upset their rhythm.

"We analysed before the game and knew how Iraq would play at the start, they did play very aggressively. Unfortunately we couldn't handle it, I know we need to do more," Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said.

Iraq coach Jesus Casas became a national hero after they claimed their first victory over Japan in 42 years and the Spaniard said he was proud of the players he picked for the tournament.

"Since I took charge, I choose players that can be fighters but good players too. The difference in this level is you need balance between fighting and quality," Casas said.