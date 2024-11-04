Home
sports football

Barcelona beat Espanyol 3-1 in derby to extend lead in LaLiga

The victory moved Barcelona nine points clear of Real Madrid, who did not play at Valencia this weekend after their match was postponed due to the devastating floods in the region.
Reuters
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 20:20 IST

Published 03 November 2024, 20:20 IST
