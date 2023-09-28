Barcelona charged with bribery in 'Negreira case'

Spanish football club FC Barcelona has been charged with bribery in the 'Negreira case' by the court investigating the matter.

Judge Joaquín Aguirre argued that the 7.5 million euros paid to the ex-Vice President of the Technical Committee of Referees, José María Enríquez Negreira, over a period of 18 years, may constitute a crime, Spanish radio station Cope reported.

Former club presidents Josep María Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell have also been charged in the same case alongside José María Enríquez Negreira and his son Javier Enríquez Romero.

The court considers that Barcelona paid Negreira for the position he held, with Aguirre arguing "The payments were made in response to the position he held", as per Cope.

The law states 'no official may receive emoluments for the performance of public duties', the Spanish radio station said.

Barcelona has thus far been investigated for corruption but bribery is a much more serious charge that last season's La Liga toppers are now facing.