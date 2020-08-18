Barcelona ends contract with Abidal post-Messi clash

Barcelona ends contract with director Eric Abidal, who clashed with Lionel Messi

AP
AP, Barcelona,
  • Aug 18 2020, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2020, 22:56 ist
In this file photo taken on January 14, 2020 Barcelona's new coach Quique Setien (L) poses with Barcelona's president Josep Maria Bartomeu (C) and football director Eric Abidal during his official presentation in Barcelona after signing his new contract with the Catalan club. Credit: AFP

In another restructuring move following the humiliating loss to Bayern Munich, Barcelona on Tuesday ended its contract with former player Éric Abidal, who as sports director clashed with Lionel Messi this year.

Barcelona said the club and Abidal "have reached an agreement for the ending of the contract that united the two parties."

"The club would publicly like to thank Éric Abidal for his professionalism, commitment, dedication and the close and positive nature of his relationship with all aspects of the blaugrana family," Barcelona said.

Messi hit back at the sports director in February after Abidal publicly criticized the players' efforts.

Messi used his Instagram account to publish a text attacking Abidal for his criticism and saying the former player and other club directors should take responsibility for their recent decisions.

Messi and Abidal were teammates until the Frenchman left the club in 2013. The 40-year-old former defender did not immediately comment publicly after it was announced that his contract with the club was terminated.

Barcelona fired coach Quique Setién on Monday, three days after the 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. The club has also called for new presidential elections in March, and announced "profound changes to the first team" and a "wide-ranging" restructuring of the club.

Barcelona
FOOTBALL
Lionel Messi

