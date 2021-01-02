Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho out for three months after knee surgery

Barcelona's Brazilian Coutinho out for three months

The former Liverpool star midfielder injured his knee in match between Barcelona and Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium

Barcelona's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho reacts after falling during the Spanish League football match between Barcelona and Eibar. Credit: AFP Photo

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has undergone left knee surgery and will be sidelined for "around three months," the club revealed on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Brazilian required the operation to mend a torn meniscus after he limped off the pitch late in Tuesday's home draw with Eibar.

That 1-1 stalemate left Ronald Koeman's side in sixth in La Liga, 10 points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Coutinho, who joined Barcelona three years ago from Liverpool but was loaned to Bayern Munich last season, joins Koeman's list of long-term absentees which includes Ansu Fati and Gerard Pique, both also sidelined with knee injuries.

