Belagavi-born Franklin takes big strides with Mumbai City FC

During a dreary one-sided Durand Cup fixture between Mumbai City FC and Indian Navy two weeks ago, 19-year-old Franklin Nazareth jogged onto the pitch in the 78th minute to replace Greg Stewart. The young centre defensive midfielder was making his debut for the Islanders, and helped his team secure a 4-0 win.
Two weeks later, the Belagavi-born Franklin has been named in both ISL and AFC Champions League squads by Mumbai City FC coach Des Buckingham. It is a testament to the immense potential Franklin holds, and the trust invested in him by the two-time league shield winners' management.
"I was born in Belgaum (now Belagavi), and my father was at that time worked and still works in Pune, so shifted there,"said Franklin. "During my holidays, I used to come to Belgaum to visit my grandparents and spend some time with them.
"My brother used to take me to (football) practice after school, I would get tired and my parents were angry because that affected my studies. My father wanted me to do engineering."
Not one to let go of his gifted footballing abilities, Franklin had to prove himself and eventually made it to the FC Pune City academy, "I really had a liking towards football, loved playing it. When my father saw my progress, he began supporting this career."
Having been groomed by the erstwhile Stallions' academy, Franklin was ready for a switch when RFYC came calling. "I then got selected for Reliance Foundation Youth Champs (RFYC) in 2019 after the RFYS National School Championship, got to play in the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) and Premier League Next Gen Cup. Playing against Premier League youth sides at that intensity improves your focus," Franklin revealed.
"Deep down, I think my family wanted me to follow my heart, said Franklin, who bears a striking resemblance to Oppenheimer and Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy.
The wiry Franklin went on to make a name for himself with RFYC, impressing with his positioning, passing range and composure while in possession. These attributes eventually resulted in coach Buckingham offering him a four-year contract this summer.
When quizzed on Franklin's abilities and prospects, Mumbai City FC head coach Buckingham had this to say: "Franklin is a quick learner. Implements what we teach him very well. Has a good range of passing and adds to our midfield depth. We let go of a few players in that position. He has progressed well and has shown that willingness to learn, this will make him a big asset for us going forward.
All the players who came through from the RFYC did well for us, and we have a similar expectation from Franklin."
Having settled in with his new side, Franklin is buzzing to get started and implement what he has learnt both on and off the pitch: "The atmosphere in MCFC is really good for all the players that come into the team. Seniors help the players settle in well. In RFYC, what I learnt was clear communication is key, so I make sure I voice my opinions out clearly," Franklin said.
"When MCFC signed me, I couldn't believe that they had offered me a contract, but I always believed I could do it. My parents were delighted and told me that I deserved it because of my hard work. Making my debut was unreal, I never had imagined making my debut this soon. I thank the coach for trusting me with this opportunity and I hope I can make my ISL debut soon.
"My main target is to play for the Indian senior national team and become a mainstay. With MCFC, I want to win the trophy and the shield," added Franklin on his goals and personal targets.