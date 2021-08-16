BFC join ATK Mohun Bagan in AFC Cup group stage

Bengaluru FC defeat Maldivian side Eagles 1-0. join ATK Mohun Bagan in AFC Cup group stage

Midfielder Jayesh Rane scored what turned out to be the game's lone goal, in the 26th minute at the National Stadium

PTI
PTI, Male,
  • Aug 16 2021, 02:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 02:01 ist
Bengaluru FC's Jayesh Rane (C) celebrates scoring a goal against Maldivian side Egles FC in the AFC Cup Group Stage Playoff. Credit: Twitter/@bengalurufc

Indian club Bengaluru FC began their season on a positive note as they notched up a 1-0 win over Maldives' Club Eagles in the AFC Cup playoff match here on Sunday.

The solitary goal win took Marco Pezzaiuoli's men into Group D of the continental competition, where ATK Mohun Bagan, Bashundhara Kings and Maziya S&RC await.

The Blues will face ATK Mohun Bagan in their opening clash of Group D on Wednesday.

Midfielder Jayesh Rane scored what turned out to be the game's lone goal, in the 26th minute at the National Stadium.

Both the teams were not at their best in the first 45 minutes but former Indian Super League (ISL) champions BFC managed to hold on to their lead through the game.

Also Read | Trouble brewing between Paartalu, Bengaluru FC?

Local outfit Club Eagles looked impressive on the wings with their pace but the Indian club was equal to the task, with Rane putting the visitors ahead before the half an hour mark.

Rane fired in a powerful low shot from inside the box and gave Bengaluru the much-needed lead.

While BFC sought to gain control of the proceedings from the word go, they looked more confident after taking the lead, enjoying more possession while moving the ball around.

However, the visitors nearly conceded an equaliser just before the lemon break, when defender Sarthak Golui almost put the ball into his own net off an Eagles corner before his goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu came to the team's rescue and keep the lead intact.

BFC continued to keep possession at the start of the second half but there was hardly any goalmouth action with the visitors intent on just holding on to the lead and the hosts struggling to draw parity.

In the 65th minute, Bengaluru FC survived a scare as Ali Fasir had a golden opportunity to put Eagles level, but missed the target with just Sandhu to beat inside the box after going past Alan Costa and Sarthak Golui.

In the 83rd minute, there was a chance for Leon Augustine with the Eagles goalkeeper leaving his position, but the midfielder failed to keep the ball on target.

BFC made a final change as Danish Farooq made his debut, replacing Sunil Chhetri just before the added time.

Bengaluru, who made it through the Preliminary Stage Two with a comprehensive 5-0 win against Tribhuvan Army FC, landed in the Maldives earlier this week before beginning preparations for the clash.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru FC
Sports News
FOOTBALL
AFC Cup

What's Brewing

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Morsels of freedom

Morsels of freedom

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

A mirror called freedom

A mirror called freedom

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

The daunting task of making freedom endure

The daunting task of making freedom endure

 