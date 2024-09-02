Bengaluru's Vinith makes instant impression for BFC

Bengaluru: There’s something truly special about seeing a local talent progress through the ranks, earn a place in the first team and make an immediate impression on a big stage.
Vinith Venkatesh, 19, a part of Bengaluru FC’s academy since 2013, became the first player to graduate to the senior team from the inaugural U-10 batch after an impressive 2023-24 season as the Blue Colts’ captain.
The midfielder has given an excellent account of himself since making his senior team debut on his 19th birthday in the Durand Cup, and was a bright spark in their semifinal defeat on penalties to Mohun Bagan Super Giant.
Vinith started in a midfield three alongside Suresh Wangjam and Pedro Capo. After Bagan captain Subhasish Bose was substituted early in the first half, Vinith took on a more attacking role, and won a penalty that was coolly dispatched by Sunil Chhetri. In the second half, he tapped home after Jorge Pereyra Diaz played him in.
In only his second appearance, Vinith scored a stunning goal and supplied a defence-splitting assist against Mohammedan Sporting.
After shrugging off a challenge at the edge of the box, Vinith spotted the Mohammedan ‘keeper off his line and unleashed a splendid strike into the back of the net.
“The moment I got the ball, I saw (Jorge Pereyra) Diaz making that run. He always makes such runs in training, and I deliver similar balls. The outcome was good. For the goal, I saw the goalkeeper a bit front and went for it. I couldn't believe that I had scored,” Vinith recollected.
"The past one month has been exciting, I am enjoying it and looking forward to more challenges," Vinith, who did his schooling in Baldwin Boys High school, added.
Vinith has displayed all the qualities of a deep-lying play-maker with terrific passing attributes and an eye for goal.
The Bengaluru boy remains grateful for the support from his team-mates, coaches and parents for helping him reach this pedestal, and aims to continue his progression.
“There are many things to learn from the senior players and they help me a lot. The coaches and my team-mates support me a lot. I joined the club aged eight years and all the coaches I trained under have improved me and helped me make it till here. My parents and family were the main part, always pushing and encouraging me to do my best,” Vinith said.
When asked about his preferred position and aspirations, Vinith offered: “My preferred position is as a defensive midfielder, but I am ready to play in any other position. I am a player who loves delivering balls to the striker and wingers, changing the intensity of the game by quickening and slowing down the game. My personal goal is to play in the ISL and play for my country.”
Published 02 September 2024, 15:03 IST