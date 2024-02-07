BFC return to winning ways

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC edged out Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday.
Ryan Williams’ goal separated the two sides as the Blues took giant strides up the league table to sixth place.
Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza handed starts to Nikhil Poojary and Chingambam Shivaldo Singh, while new signing Oliver Drost was among the substitutes.
Chennaiyin tested Bengaluru FC’s defence with whipped crosses. BFC, who played a high defensive line, looked to scythe through the middle with swift passing moves and the occasional long punt.
CFC head coach Owen Coyle went ultra-conservative in his set-up, fielding forward Connor Shields as a deep-lying midfielder tasked with disrupting the Blues’ passing tempo, and the Scotsman essayed his role to perfection.
Aakash Sangwan and Rahim Ali tormented Poojary down the right, but the debutant was defensively astute.
The hosts saw most of the ball but appeared disjointed in the final third. Ryan Williams was a livewire throughout, and always managed to find dangerous pockets of space.
An unmarked Sunil Chhetri failed to connect properly with a smartly taken low free kick from Javi Hernandez in the best chance from a goalless first period.
Early in the second half, Shields wasted a chance to put Chennaiyin in front after his curled effort flew wide.
At the other end, the hosts strung together a series of chances from corners. Harsh Patre came closest with a long-range attempt.
Zaragoza turned to Drost, and he made an immediate impact from the bench along with fellow substitute Halicharan Narzary.
Drost’s immaculate hold-up play and Narzary’s incisive dribbling opened up pockets of space, and the Blues got their opening goal just past the hour mark.
Narzary turned provider and played Williams in with a piercing through ball, and the Australian steamed it into the box and rattled the back of the net with an elegant finish from a tight angle.
The visitors pushed ahead in search of the leveller, but the centre-back duo of Aleksandar Jovanovic and Chinglensana Singh put in a mighty shift to help secure three crucial points and a clean sheet.
Result: Bengaluru FC: 1 (Ryan Williams 62nd) bt Chennaiyin FC: 0.