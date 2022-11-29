Brazil confirm Neymar's absence against Cameroon

Brazil confirm Neymar's absence against Cameroon

Coach Tite has expressed his confidence that the 30-year-old will return to play a part in the Selecao's bid to win a record-extending sixth World Cup

AFP
AFP, Doha,
  • Nov 29 2022, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2022, 22:15 ist
The Paris Saint-Germain superstar missed Monday's 1-0 win over Switzerland after coming off with a sprained ankle in his side's opening 2-0 victory in Qatar against Serbia. Credit: Reuters Photo

Neymar will play no part in Brazil's final World Cup group game against Cameroon on Friday as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury, the national team's doctor has confirmed.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar missed Monday's 1-0 win over Switzerland after coming off with a sprained ankle in his side's opening 2-0 victory in Qatar against Serbia.

Also Read — Depay starts for Dutch in last World Cup group game against Qatar

Coach Tite has expressed his confidence that the 30-year-old will return to play a part in the Selecao's bid to win a record-extending sixth World Cup, but he will not feature against Cameroon with Brazil's place in the last 16 having already been secured.

"Neymar has had a bit of a fever which is under control and has not got in the way of his recovery from his ankle injury," said Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar in a video released by the Brazilian Football Confederation.

Right-back Danilo is also recovering from an ankle injury of his own suffered in the Serbia win, while left-back Alex Sandro picked up a muscle injury against Switzerland.

"Those three players will all be unavailable for our next match against Cameroon," added Lasmar.

A draw against Cameroon will confirm Brazil as winners of Group G, while even a defeat will not stop them topping the section if Switzerland fail to win their final game against Serbia.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Neymar
Brazil
Fifa world cup
2022 FIFA World Cup
Qatar World Cup
Cameroon
Sports News
Football

What's Brewing

Most notable volcanic eruptions in the 20th century

Most notable volcanic eruptions in the 20th century

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

 