Brazil great Ronaldo Nazario selling stake in boyhood club Cruzeiro

Brazil great Ronaldo Nazario has agreed to sell his majority stake in Cruzeiro, the club where he made his senior debut, the Brazilian Serie A team announced on Monday.

Ronaldo, 47, agreed with BPW Sports company to sell the 90 per cent stake he acquired in 2021 for $70 million through his company Tara Sports Brasil.

No details were given on how much BPW Sports are paying for the stake.

The former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid forward helped clear the club's $195 million debt and led their return to the domestic top flight in 2022 after three seasons in Serie B.

However, a recent run of poor results sparked criticism and led to some fans to call for his departure.

"Ronaldo and BPW Sports signed an agreement to acquire all the shares of Tara Sports Brasil, the company that owns 90 per cent of Cruzeiro SAF," the club said in a statement.

"(Ronaldo) led an administration that brought a new perspective to the club, implementing professional management and a governance structure in line with international best practice.

"Cruzeiro's credibility was restored, attracting important partners and sponsors, with contracts that set record figures for the club."