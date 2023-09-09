Brazil thrash Bolivia 5-1 as Neymar breaks Pele's record

Real Madrid's Rodrygo also shone with a double, opening the scoring in the 24th minute and bagging his second in the 52nd off a great through ball from Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes for 3-0.

"It really is a very special day...Neymar is my idol, being able to help him become the top scorer will stay with me forever," the 22-year-old Rodrygo told Brazilian broadcaster TV Globo.

Raphinha, who replaced Antony in the Brazilian squad, scored to make it 2-0 in the opening seconds of the second half with a shot at the far post after picking up Neymar's pass in the edge of the box.