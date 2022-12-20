Brazil's Ronaldo all praises after Messi's World Cup win

The FIFA World Cup final - which many have hailed as the greatest final ever - saw Lionel Messi's Argentina beat Kylian Mbappe and co after the game went to penalties. When the foul on Angel Di Maria gave Messi the first penalty and Di Maria netted the second, it seemed that the script had been written. However, Mbappe refused to have a cameo in someone else's tale and tore up the script, turning the match around in 97 seconds.

Messi took his team ahead in extra time, scoring a third, but Mbappe again had his say as Argentina conceded a penalty which the young PSG forward sent into the back of the net, keeping France in the competition.

Once a game heads to penalties it is anyone's guess who can win, but Argentina's goalkeeper Emi Martinez did his part to carry his team to victory.

After the game, congratulations poured in for Messi, many from seemingly unexpected quarters.

Brazil's Ronaldo, who had seen his team win the 2002 World Cup, tweeted "This guy's football throws any rivalry to the corner. I saw a lot of Brazilians - and people from all over the world - rooting for Messi in this electrifying final. A farewell worthy of the genius who, far beyond being a World Cup star, captained an era."

O futebol deste cara joga pra escanteio qualquer rivalidade. Vi muito brasileiro - e gente do mundo inteiro - torcendo pelo Messi nesta final eletrizante. Uma despedida à altura do gênio que, muito além de craque da Copa, capitaneou uma era. Parabéns, Messi! pic.twitter.com/djwuKJzexa — Ronaldo Nazário (@Ronaldo) December 18, 2022

He is not the only Brazilian to have congratulated Messi. Dani Alves, who played alongside the Argentinian in Barcelona wrote, "football loves you and those of us who love football respect you and congratulate you right now for that moment. Enjoy it with your family and those who pass bitchs by your side. As a Brazilian and as a South American, I know that's more than winning that cup. LONG LIVE FOOTBALL AND LONG LIVE THOSE WHO LOVE THAT SPORT! Ahhh and just to top it off, he was the one who always talked about the almighty God!!"

Brazil and Argentina have their own rivalry as two stalwart South American teams. The latter even beat Brazil in the Copa America finals to lift the trophy. However, in the World Cup final many Brazil fans also ended up supporting Argentina, especially Messi, who had announced until then that he would retire after the World Cup. However, the little magician has now hinted he might continue and the praise from all quarters is proof of Messi's impact on the game and how it goes beyond rivalries.