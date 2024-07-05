Canada out to continue surprising Copa run against Venezuela

History is at stake for both Venezuela and Canada when they meet on Friday in Arlington, Texas, in the second Copa America quarter-final.

Long considered one of the minnows of South American football, Venezuela would guarantee tying their best Copa America showing by advancing past Canada, ensuring they at least match their fourth-place finish in 2011.

"We know that we have to motivate ourselves a little bit more than maybe how we motivated ourselves for the group phase," Venezuela manager Fernando Batista said, through an interpreter.

"Because we are very close to surpassing the best performance historically of Venezuela in Copa America. We know it's important."

Venezuela won all three of their Group B matches but perhaps rode their luck a bit in the process, aided by Enner Valencia's early red card in a 2-1 win over Ecuador and Orbelin Pineda's penalty miss in a 1-0 win over Mexico.