Carlyle in talks to take stake in Manchester United

Carlyle in talks to take stake in Man United

United have won the English top-flight title a record 20 times but their last triumph was in 2013

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 15 2023, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 15:46 ist
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes holds a pennant before the match vs Sevilla. Credit: Reuters Photo

US buyout firm Carlyle Group Inc is in talks about a "major" investment in Manchester United as the auction of the Premier League soccer club enters its final stages, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Carlyle was one of a handful of parties vying for a minority stake in the Old Trafford club, the report said, adding that the exact details of the proposal, including the investment amount and deal structure, were yet to be finalised.

Man Utd defender Martinez ruled out for rest of season

Carlyle did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Manchester United declined to comment.

United's American owners, the Glazer family, launched a formal sale process late last year and have received several bids, including from Qatar's Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe.

Sports industry news site Sportico reported this month that Manchester United would accept a third round of bids from prospective buyers at the end of April.

The Glazers bought Manchester United in 2005 for 790 million pounds in a highly leveraged deal that has been criticised for loading debt on to the club.

United have won the English top-flight title a record 20 times but their last triumph was in 2013.

