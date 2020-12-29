Cavani ready to start more games for Man Utd: Solskjaer

Cavani ready to start more games for Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Seven of Cavani's eight league appearances since he joined from Paris St Germain in October have come from the bench

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 29 2020, 10:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2020, 10:14 ist
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Credit: AFP

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said striker Edinson Cavani is far too talented to be considered an impact substitute and the 33-year-old is likely to start more frequently as the Premier League season progresses.

Seven of Cavani's eight league appearances since he joined from Paris St Germain in October have come from the bench, though he has been in the starting lineup for several cup games.

The Uruguay international has scored three league goals and assisted on two more, including one for Bruno Fernandes in the 2-2 Premier League draw at Leicester City last time out.

"He's definitely a starter. You don't classify a player of that quality as anything else," Solskjaer told reporters.

"We have plenty of starters. More than 11 and that's the thing when you're at United.

"We have good competition for places and he'll probably start more games than he won't."

Cavani joined United on a year-long deal and Solskjaer said he still has a lot to offer.

"At the moment it looks like he has a few years left in him. I wouldn't say anything else," Solskjaer added.

"He has made a great influence, a great impact when he has come here."

United, fourth in the league with 27 points from 14 games, face Wolverhampton Wanderers later on Tuesday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Edinson Cavani
Manchester United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

What's Brewing

Xiaomi Mi 11 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 unveiled

Xiaomi Mi 11 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 unveiled

JP Park to get toy train, British-style rail station

JP Park to get toy train, British-style rail station

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi skips Cong Foundation Day event

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi skips Cong Foundation Day event

Eight ways wine will change in 2021

Eight ways wine will change in 2021

Bollywood counts its losses in year of pandemic

Bollywood counts its losses in year of pandemic

 