Champions League: David strikes as Lille end Real Madrid's long unbeaten run

<p>Lille: A first-half penalty earned Lille a shock 1-0 home victory over holders Real Madrid in the Champions League group phase on Wednesday, ending the 15-times European Cup winners' 14-game unbeaten run in the competition.</p><p>Jonathan David converted a penalty three minutes into first-half stoppage time to hand Real, who had not lost in their previous 36 matches in all competitions, their first defeat since January.</p><p>The result put Ligue 1 side Lille on three points from two games in the new format of Europe's premier club competition.</p><p>Real, who won their opening match against VfB Stuttgart, are also on three points.</p>