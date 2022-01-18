Chhetri, teammates welcome stars of Women's Asian Cup

Indian men's national team skipper Sunil Chhetri and other footballers have joined forces to welcome the stars of the AFC women's Asian Cup, which will begin on January 20.

In a tribute video, Chhetri alongside national team custodian Gurpreet Singh, attacking midfielder Brandon Fernandes, goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh, and rising star Lalengmawia Ralte have voiced their support for the tournament.

Chhetri, who is India's leading all-time goal scorer, is confident that India will be gracious hosts.

"The AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 is the biggest women's national team tournament in Asia. It is an honour for us (India) to host this competition," Chhetri was quoted as saying in a media statement issued here on Tuesday.

"I'm very confident that all the participating teams are going to perform at their highest levels and that the football fans in Asia will enjoy watching the action on television.

"I wish all the teams the very best and may the best team win," the 37-year-old striker added.

Fernandes, who was part of the FC Goa team that won the 2019-2020 Indian Super League, sent his best wishes to the teams.

"To all the teams I wish you all the very best. I hope you enjoy a warm welcome in our country," he said.

