Clubs spent record $9.63 billion on international transfers in 2023: FIFA

The figure also smashed the previous record set in 2019 by more than $2 billion, with English clubs spending the most with a new high of $2.96 billion while four countries' associations received more than $1 billion in transfer fees in 2023.

England were followed by Saudi Arabian clubs who tried to draw some of the best players from European sides to the Saudi Pro League last year following the marquee signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, which saw several players move to the Middle East.

"Clubs from Saudi Arabia featured among the top five spenders for the first time with a total outlay of $970 million in 2023, compared to $50.4 million in 2022," FIFA said.

"Clubs from Germany were the number one recipients of transfer fees with a total of almost $1.21 billion, the first-ever time that clubs from any one association have received more than $1 billion in transfer fees in a calendar year.

"That being said, three more associations also joined Germany in this exclusive group in 2023: France ($1.19 billion), England ($1.04 billion) and Italy ($1.02 billion).

The top men's transfers include Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid, Enzo Fernandez from Benfica to Chelsea and Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich.

"The top 10 player transfers alone generated more than 10 per cent of the entire amount spent on transfer fees in 2023," FIFA added.