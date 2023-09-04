Declan Rice strikes in stoppage time as Arsenal leave it late to sink Manchester United

Brazilian striker Jesus then produced a sublime finish after a counter-attack with United having committed everyone forward.

The home fans serenaded Rice after the game as the England midfielder provided his most telling contribution since signing from West Ham United for a reported 105 million pounds ($132 million).

"I think I controlled it with my chin and just had a shot, if you don't shoot you don't score," Rice told Sky Sports.

"It's the fine margins of football. We go up the other end and I score then Gabi (Jesus) seals it. It's just the margins that makes the results."

United were left crestfallen especially as they had what they thought was a late winner scored by substitute Alejandro Garnacho ruled out for offside after a VAR video check.

"Everything went against us today but the performance was alright. I didn't see that as offside but it is what is," United manager Erik ten Hag said.