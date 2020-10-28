Diego Maradona self-isolating after coronavirus scare

Argentina great Diego Maradona, who turns 60 on Friday, is self-isolating after a bodyguard started displaying coronavirus symptoms, local press reported on Tuesday.

A bodyguard "woke up with Covid-19 symptoms and went into preventative quarantine until the relevant tests are carried out," said sports newspaper Ole.

"Just in case and until there is more information, Maradona will remain confined at home," added the Pagina/12 website, quoting "inside sources."

Maradona, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, is currently the coach of Argentine first division outfit Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata who are due to play Patronato on Friday.

Pagina/12 said he would undergo a rapid test on Thursday to see if he has the virus.

Maradona, who has a history of drug and alcohol abuse and poor health, is considered at high risk of coronavirus complications should he be infected.

He has suffered two heart attacks in the past and contracted hepatitis.

Several weeks ago he went into self-isolation after one of his players contracted the coronavirus and last week he skipped training again.

Argentina has recorded more than a million coronavirus cases amongst its 44 million population with 29,000 deaths.