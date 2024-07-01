Ecuador braced for 'another final' against Argentina in Copa America quarters

Ecuador are preparing for "another final" at the Copa America after advancing to a quarter-final match-up against defending champions Argentina, head coach Felix Sanchez said on Sunday.

Ecuador finished level with Mexico on four points after the teams drew 0-0 in Group B but Sanchez's side secured a place in the knockout stages thanks to their superior goal difference.

Venezuela advanced as group winners while Mexico and Jamaica were eliminated.

Sanchez told reporters that his side were under no illusions about the scale of the take they face in the last eight against Group A winners and World Cup champions Argentina at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Thursday.

"We know it is an unmatched opponent, and we know how tough it's going to be, but our players are happy that they've moved to the next round, and we'll see how that unfolds," he added.