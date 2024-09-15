Espirito Santo proud after Nottingham Forest's first win at Anfield since 1969

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo said he was proud of the way his team played, despite injuries to key players, to clinch their first win at Anfield since 1969 by beating Liverpool 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Callum Hudson-Odoi came off the bench to score the only goal of the match and bolster the squad's unbeaten record in the league so far this year, at two wins and two draws.

"Very happy. Many of our fans today in the stadium, they were not even born (in 1969). So that says how hard it is to play here," Espirito Santo told reporters.

"Proud of the way we played as a team... it's all about taking your chances in the right moment and we did it."

Forest were without their two starting midfielders, after Danilo broke his ankle last month against Bournemouth and Ibrahim Sangare was taken out by a hamstring injury.