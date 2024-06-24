Euro 2024: Fuellkrug strikes late as Germany draw 1-1 with Switzerland to win Euro group

Frankfurt: Striker Niclas Fuellkrug scored a stoppage time equaliser as hosts Germany rescued a point after a 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Sunday to seal top spot in Group A and maintain their momentum going into the last 16 of Euro 2024.

Swiss forward Dan Ndoye had threatened to spoil the party with a first half opener, but Germany, who had already sealed a last-16 place before kickoff, are now on a seven-game unbeaten run stretching back to November and kept plugging away until the equaliser eventually came through Fuellkrug’s powerful header.

The home side had a goal disallowed and several penalty appeals rejected by Italian referee Daniele Orsato, and it looked to be a frustrating night before Fuellkrug finished one of their 18 attempts at goal in a feverish atmosphere in Frankfurt.

It denied the Swiss what would have been a second win over Germany in 22 competitive matches dating back to 1959, but their passage through to the last-16 is also secure.

Germany top the pool with seven points from their three games, two ahead of Switzerland, while Hungary (three points) must wait to see if they will advance as one of the best third-placed teams following a 1-0 win over eliminated Scotland (one).

Kai Havertz's early header from a corner was saved by the Swiss keeper and then a shout for a penalty when he was bundled over the box was dismissed on a frustrating evening for him that may draw attention to his effectiveness in the team.