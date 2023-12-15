FIFA chief hails access for women to Iran stadium as sign of progress

FIFA President Gianni Infantino believes the global governing body's policy of engagement with Iran over the treatment of women in football is bearing fruit after some were allowed into the Tehran derby on Thursday.

Women's rights campaigners Open Stadiums and another group of former Iranian athletes last year called on FIFA to ban Iran from the World Cup because of the continued exclusion of women from football matches.

Infantino has instead favoured a policy of personal engagement with the Islamic republic and welcomed the news that women had been allowed into Thursday's Iran Pro League match as a sign of its success.

"In September, I had the pleasure of meeting Iran President Ebrahim Raisi in New York City, where we discussed the development of women's football in the country and progress made regarding the presence of women in football stadiums," he said in a statement released on social media.