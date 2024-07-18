FIFA investigating video after France alleges racism against Argentina

FIFA is investigating a video circulating on social media that shows members of the Argentina national team singing about France's players in a way that the French Football Federation (FFF) said was "racist and discriminatory".

The FFF said on Monday it would file a complaint to the global football governing body over the video, in which Argentina players sing about France striker Kylian Mbappe's African descent.

The video was posted by Argentina forward Enzo Fernandez on Instagram amid the team's celebrations following a 1-0 victory over Colombia to win the Copa America.

"FIFA is aware of a video circulating on social media and the incident is being looked into," a FIFA spokesperson said in a statement. "FIFA strongly condemns any form of discrimination by anyone including players, fans and officials."

Fernandez later apologised on social media, saying he had gotten "caught up in the euphoria of our celebrations".

"The song included highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words," he wrote.

Fernandez's Chelsea club teammate Wesley Fofana earlier described the video as "uninhibited racism".