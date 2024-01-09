Football world condoles death of Franz Beckenbauer

Herbert Hainer, Bayern President

"There are no words to express how deep the sorrow is and so how great the gap left by Franz Beckenbauer. As a player he brought lightness, elegance and magic. Franz Beckenbauer brought glamour.

Even after his active career he left his mark on FC Bayern and football and his legacy cannot be measured by just titles. The family of FC Bayern is forever thankful and I personally grieve the loss of a friend."

Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA President

"The football world mourns the loss of the legendary Kaiser. His unparalleled versatility, graceful transitions between defence and midfield, impeccable ball control, and visionary style reshaped the way football was played in his era.

His leadership qualities shone through as he captained both the national team and Bayern Munich during their most successful periods and continued to shine bright in his coaching career. Beckenbauer's legacy as one of football's all-time greats is beyond dispute. Farewell to a true legend."

German Football Association (DFB)

"The German Football Association (DFB) mourns the loss of Franz Beckenbauer. The honorary captain of the national team died last Sunday at the age of 78.

Franz Beckenbauer influenced soccer in Germany like no other. Alongside the Brazilian Mario Zagallo and the Frenchman Didier Deschamps, Beckenbauer is one of three people to have won the World Cup as a player (1974) and as a coach (1990)."

Bernd Neuendorf, German FA President

"The death of Franz Beckenbauer marks a turning point. With deep respect and gratitude we view his life's work. With his passing we are losing a unique player and a kind man. Der Kaiser was one of the best players the sport has ever seen."

German Bundesliga

"The Bundesliga family is devastated to learn of the death of Franz Beckenbauer. A true icon, then, now, and always. RIP, Der Kaiser."

Didier Deschamps, France coach

"It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of Franz Beckenbauer. His death comes just a few days after that of Mario Zagallo. It was an immense honour for me to join them both in 2018 among those who had won the World Cup as a player and then as a coach. My sorrow today is as great as my joy at being invited to sit at the table with these two giants of international football ...

Franz Beckenbauer was an extremely respected figure, who embodied the high standards of the very best. To his family and friends, and to all those who, like me, admired him, I offer my full support at this sad and painful time."

Thomas Bach, IOC President

"It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of Franz Beckenbauer. He was a sporting legend far beyond football. For me personally, he was a close and loyal friend for more than four decades, someone you could always rely on."

Borussia Dortmund

"Borussia Dortmund mourns the loss of a great German footballer. Rest in peace, Franz Beckenbauer. 'The Kaiser' will be remembered forever. Our thoughts are with his family and all his loved ones."

Manchester United

United posted a photograph of Beckenbauer with England great Bobby Charlton on social media platform X and said: "Rivals on the pitch. Eternal respect off it. Now, together at rest.

Sending heartfelt condolences to our counterparts at Bayern Munich as we mourn the loss of a true great, Franz Beckenbauer"

Real Madrid

"Real Madrid C. F., the club's President and its Board of Directors are deeply saddened by the passing of Franz Beckenbauer, one of the biggest legends of European and world football.

Real Madrid would like to send its condolences and expresses its affection to his family, his teammates, his clubs and all his loved ones."

Barcelona

"FC Barcelona offers its condolences for the passing of Franz Beckenbauer, legend of world football who has left us today at the age of 78. Rest in peace."

Inter Milan

"He embodied class and fair play and will remain a legend of world football: the Club and the entire Nerazzurri universe join in mourning the passing of Franz Beckenbauer"

Gary Lineker, Former England striker

"Very sorry to hear that Franz Beckenbauer has died. One of the absolute greats of our game. Der Kaiser was the most beautiful of footballers who won it all with grace and charm. RIP."