Former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson passes away at 76

Former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson has passed away at the age of 76, reported Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.
Eriksson was suffering from pancreatic cancer. The Swedish manager won 18 trophies across various leagues in Europe, managing clubs like Roma, Lazio, Benfica and Manchester City.
Most notably, he managed England '00s Golden Generation' from 2001 to 2006, managing the likes of Lampard, Gerard, Scholes, Rooney, Beckham, etc., but failed to win anything with them.
Published 26 August 2024, 11:33 IST