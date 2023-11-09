France hand PSG teenage sensation Zaire-Emery first call up

Paris: France have called up Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery for the first time, with the 17-year-old included in the squad to face Gibraltar and Greece in their Euro 2024 qualifiers by coach Didier Deschamps on Thursday.

The teenager has been in impressive form this season, scoring twice in 10 Ligue 1 games, and has played every minute of PSG's four Champions League matches.

"What he is capable of achieving with his club, at his young age, demonstrates enormous potential and well-established maturity," Deschamps told a press conference.

Zaire-Emery was the youngest player to appear for PSG when he made his debut last season aged 16 years and 151 days and in September was made France under-21 captain by coach Thierry Henry.

Aurelien Tchouameni was already ruled out of the France squad after his foot injury in his club Real Madrid's LaLiga win over Barcelona last month but Zaire-Emery had been tipped for selection anyway having become a key member of PSG's side.