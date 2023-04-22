'Future already started' for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes "the future has started already" as his thoughts turn to next season following this term's mediocre campaign.

Although he has yet to give up completely on qualifying for the Champions League, Klopp knows a top-four finish is unlikely given Liverpool are currently nine points behind Newcastle.

But if Liverpool do fail to qualify for Europe, their German manager is determined they make the most of a chance to rebuild the squad.

"So the future has started already, let me say it like this, but while we are here we have to win football games now," said Klopp ahead of Saturday's match at home to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.

"If we don't qualify for any European competition, it would obviously be a massive disappointment, but we should make sure it doesn't waste time during that period.

"I hope we can take some things from this season which are more useful than just telling us it was the wrong way."

Liverpool were eyeing an unprecedented quadruple last season but their counter-pressing game has become a shadow of its former self this term.

"What we learned this season, a lot, is how it doesn't work out," said Klopp.

"So from a counter-pressing monster to pretty much a non-existent counter-pressing side.

"I thought it was far away to be honest, but it was pretty quick. It was pretty much done."