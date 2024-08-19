German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan retires from international football

"After a few weeks of consideration, I have come to the conclusion that it is time to end my national team career," Gundogan posted on social media.

"I look back with great pride on 82 international matches for my home country -– a number I could never have dreamed of when I made my debut for the senior national team in 2011."

Gundogan featured in all five games for Germany at Euro 2024 and his last international appearance came in their quarter-final defeat to eventual winners Spain.

"My highlight was definitely the huge honour of being able to lead the team as captain at our home European Championship this summer," Gundogan said.

"But even before the tournament, I felt a certain tiredness in my body and also in my head, which got me thinking. And the games at club and national level are not getting any less."