Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Gritty Odisha FC hold Mohun Bagan Super Giant to a 1-1 draw in ISL

Odisha FC will face Hyderabad FC on November 25, while Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on Jamshedpur FC on November 23.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 20:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 20:38 IST
FootballSports NewsOdisha FCIndian Super LeagueMohun Bagan

Follow us on :

Follow Us