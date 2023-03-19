Ibrahimovic becomes oldest scorer in Serie A history

Ibrahimovic becomes oldest scorer as toothless Milan lose 3-1 at Udinese

Milan missed the chance to jump to second and remained fourth with 48 points, a point clear of fifth-placed AS Roma, who play Lazio on Sunday

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 19 2023, 07:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 07:48 ist
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Credit: Reuters Photo

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the oldest goalscorer in Serie A history but it was not enough to prevent them suffering a 3-1 loss at Udinese on Saturday in a blow to the defending champions' hopes of securing a top-four finish.

Milan missed the chance to jump to second and remained fourth with 48 points, a point clear of fifth-placed AS Roma, who play Lazio on Sunday.

Udinese took the lead after nine minutes when Lazar Samardzic intercepted a poor pass from Ismael Bennacer in midfield and surged forward into the box, where Roberto Pereyra latched onto the ball and slotted it into the right corner.

It took Milan 20 minutes to get a foothold in the match after the hosts had taken an aggressive approach from the first whistle, creating several chances to double their lead.

It was Milan who struck next however, albeit in confusing circumstances.

Milan striker Ibrahimovic first missed a penalty after a handball late in the first half, before it was ordered to be retaken due to encroachment after play had already continued for a minute. Udinese coach Andrea Sottil was sent off after verbally abusing the referee following the decision.

Ibrahimovic, who was starting his first game since January 2022, did not miss a second time, converting four minutes into first-half stoppage time, to become the oldest goalscorer in Serie A history at 41 years and 166 days.

He surpassed the previous record set by Alessandro Costacurta in 2007 by 141 days. Costacurta also scored his last goal from the penalty spot for Milan in a defeat against Udinese.

The celebrations were short-lived, however, as Beto put Udinese back ahead two minutes later when he converted an Isaac Success cross from close range.

Udinese made sure of the win when an unmarked Kingsley Ehizibue tapped in a pass from Destiny Udogie at the back post in the 70th minute.

The win maintained Udinese's hopes of playing in Europe next season, as they moved up to eighth place, seven points behind Atalanta in sixth, the last qualification place.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Football
Serie A
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
AC Milan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Savouring the six tastes of Ugadi

Savouring the six tastes of Ugadi

A cool hangout for ladies!

A cool hangout for ladies!

The thrill of scaling Kodachadri hill

The thrill of scaling Kodachadri hill

DH Toon | Not Bapu's turn to apologise yet

DH Toon | Not Bapu's turn to apologise yet

Bagan shoot down BFC hopes

Bagan shoot down BFC hopes

New varieties bring 'berry' good news to grape farmers

New varieties bring 'berry' good news to grape farmers

Remote exoplanets could have life in 'terminator zones'

Remote exoplanets could have life in 'terminator zones'

What happens when an AI chatbot stops loving you back?

What happens when an AI chatbot stops loving you back?

World's deltas subsiding, says study

World's deltas subsiding, says study

Rise of AI may result in new religions

Rise of AI may result in new religions

 