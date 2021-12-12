Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in the 300 Club

The striker reached the total in style, scoring a bicycle kick in stoppage-time to rescue a point for Serie A leaders AC Milan against Udinese

AP
AP, Rome,
  • Dec 12 2021, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2021, 21:41 ist
AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Credit: Reuters Photo

Zlatan Ibrahimovic became only third player after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to score 300 goals in Europe's top five leagues.

Ibrahimovic joined the '300 club' in style, scoring a bicycle kick in stoppage-time to rescue a point for Serie A leaders AC Milan against Udinese.

He now has 73 goals in two stints for Milan, 57 more for city rivals Inter and 23 for Juventus in Serie A, 113 goals for PSG in Ligue 1, 18 for Man Utd in the Premier League and 16 for Barcelona in La Liga.

The 40-year-old has scored 16 for his first club Malmo, 35 for Ajax and 53 for MLS side LA Galaxy. 

