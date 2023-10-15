Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Iran denies claims of Ronaldo receiving 99 lashes over 'adultery'

The Iranian embassy in the Spanish capital debunked the news and released a statement on social media, stating its disappointment in debunking such baseless claims.
Last Updated 15 October 2023, 00:35 IST

Follow Us

A report claiming Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo could face '99 lashes' for adultery in Iran, has been debunked by the country's embassy in Madrid.

The Iranian embassy in the Spanish capital debunked the news and released a statement on social media, stating its disappointment in debunking such baseless claims.

"We strongly deny the issuance of any court ruling against any international athlete in Iran. It is a matter of concern that the publication of such unfounded news could overshadow crimes against humanity and war crimes against the oppressed Palestinian nation," the statement read.

According to the fake report that has been circulating through social media for the past few days, the 38-year-old Al Nassr star is said to receive 99 lashes, imposed by the Iranian judiciary, in the name of adultery.

The incident took place last month when Al Nassr travelled to Tehran to play Persepolis in the Asian Champions League.

During the visit which saw the Saudi side winning the clash 2-0, Ronaldo hugged and kissed the cheeks of painter Fatemah Hamami, for gifting him two of her works using her feet.

The fake reports claimed that Ronaldo's behaviour came under the attention of numerous Iranian lawyers who filed charges against him as touching an unmarried woman is regarded as close to adultery in the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 October 2023, 00:35 IST)
FootballSports NewsCristiano RonaldoIranTrending

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT