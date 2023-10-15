Iran denies claims of Ronaldo receiving 99 lashes over 'adultery'

According to the fake report that has been circulating through social media for the past few days, the 38-year-old Al Nassr star is said to receive 99 lashes, imposed by the Iranian judiciary, in the name of adultery.

The incident took place last month when Al Nassr travelled to Tehran to play Persepolis in the Asian Champions League.

During the visit which saw the Saudi side winning the clash 2-0, Ronaldo hugged and kissed the cheeks of painter Fatemah Hamami, for gifting him two of her works using her feet.

The fake reports claimed that Ronaldo's behaviour came under the attention of numerous Iranian lawyers who filed charges against him as touching an unmarried woman is regarded as close to adultery in the nation.