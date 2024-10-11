Iran's World Cup qualifier against Qatar moved to UAE due to security concerns

<p>The FIFA World Cup qualifier between Iran and Qatar scheduled to be held on October 15 has been moved to a neutral venue in the United Arab Emirates due to security concerns, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said.</p><p>Iran launched around 180 ballistic missiles at Israel this month. Israel has promised Iran will pay for the attack while Tehran has said any retaliation would be met with vast destruction.</p>.US still believes Iran has not decided to build a nuclear weapon, officials say.<p>Iran were set to host Asian champions Qatar on October 15, but the AFC said the decision to change the venue was taken after consultation with FIFA and other relevant stakeholders.</p><p>The venue for the game has yet to be decided.</p>