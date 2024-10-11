Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Iran's World Cup qualifier against Qatar moved to UAE due to security concerns

AFC said the decision to change the venue was taken after consultation with FIFA and other relevant stakeholders.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 12:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 12:26 IST
FootballSports NewsIranQatarWorld Cup Qualifier

Follow us on :

Follow Us