ISL: Mumbai City draw 1-1 with Hyderabad FC

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 05 2023, 03:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2023, 03:51 ist
Mumbai are still on the top of the ISL table with 43 points from 17 matches, seven points more than Hyderabad. Credit: IANS Photo

Mumbai City played out a 1-1 draw with Hyderabad FC to maintain their top spot in the ISL standings and brighten their prospects of lifting the League Shield here on Saturday.

Mumbai City took the lead in the 23rd minute with Pereyra Diaz converting the spot kick but Hyderabad equalised in the 65th minute through Hitesh.

Mumbai are still on the top of the ISL table with 43 points from 17 matches, seven points more than Hyderabad (36 points from 16 games).

Hyderabad FC came into the game with nothing less than a win that would help their cause in the League Shield winners race, but were kept in check by the Islanders throughout the game.

In the other ISL match of the day played in Guwahati, Jamshedpur FC registered their third win of the season with a 2-0 win over NorthEast United FC 2-0.

Ritwik Das (39th) and Daniel Chukwu (57th) were the goal scorers.

Sports News
Football
ISL
Mumbai City FC
Hyderabad FC

