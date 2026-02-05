Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

ISL Transfer News: Samba flavour in Chennai as Marina Machans rope in centre-back Eduardo Kau

The 6’3” defender bolsters the Marina Machans’ ranks, becoming the fifth new signing ahead of the new campaign.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 06:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 06:33 IST
FootballSports NewsBrazilISLIndian Super LeagueIndian FootballChennaiyin FCCHENNAIYIN

Follow us on :

Follow Us