Italy and Juventus great Chiellini retires from football

Former Italy and Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has decided to retire from professional football, the 39-year-old announced on social media platform X on Tuesday.

Chiellini, who played for Major League Soccer (MLS) club Los Angeles FC this season, retires after losing the MLS Cup final 2-1 to Columbus Crew on Saturday.

The centre back, who represented his country on 117 occasions, captained Italy to the Euro 2020 title after they beat England on penalties in the final at Wembley.