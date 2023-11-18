'It's not me!': De Bruyne denies he co-wrote new Drake song 'Wick Man'

The viral image quickly got De Bruyne's attention and although the 32-year-old played along at first, he quickly denied having assisted the rapper.

"Drake needed an assist," De Bruyne wrote in a cheeky post on social media.

"All jokes aside, it's not me! Huge fan though!"

De Bruyne is currently recovering after surgery on a hamstring injury he suffered on the opening day of the Premier League season in August.

City have missed his presence in midfield, with striker Erling Haaland also chiming in on Instagram to say Drake is "not alone" in needing an assist.