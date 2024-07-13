Jadon Sancho back training with Manchester United after positive meeting with Ten Hag

The 24-year-old Sancho made just three appearances for United last season, spending the second half of the campaign on loan to Borussia Dortmund after his relationship with Ten Hag soured in September.

Ten Hag had left the winger out of his squad for United's 3-1 loss to Arsenal, saying Sancho's performances in training had not warranted a place in his team. Sancho immediately lashed out on social media, accusing Ten Hag of making him a "scapegoat."

He was banished from the first team and trained with United's youth squad before returning to his former club Dortmund in January, where he shone during their Champions League semi-final victory against Paris St Germain, earning praise from Ten Hag. Dortmund were beaten by Real Madrid in the final.