Kane and Muller lift Bayern to 2-0 home win over Freiburg

Munich, Germany: A Harry Kane penalty and a second-half goal by Thomas Muller was enough to give Bayern Munich all three points in the Bundesliga as they beat Freiburg 2-0 on Sunday and new head coach Vincent Kompany continued his winning start.

Bayern were awarded a penalty for a handball following a VAR review when Kane's header hit the arm of Freiburg captain Christian Gunter.

Kane stepped up to take the penalty himself, and the England striker sent Freiburg goalkeeper Florian Muller the wrong way, slotting the ball into the bottom left corner to give the hosts the lead in the 38th minute.

It was Kane's first goal of the new Bundesliga season, having topped the scoring charts of the German league last campaign with 36 goals.

There was little to separate the two side's in a cautious opening spell at the Allianz Arena but once Bayern got going it quickly turned into a fairly one-sided contest.

Jamal Musiala showed flashes of brilliance, and new signing Michael Olise looked lively, but the duo failed to convert their chances.

The second half was a much quieter affair until Serge Gnabry's cross found Muller, who beautifully controlled the ball and smashed it past the goalkeeper.

The 34-year-old Muller made history for Bayern, making a club record of 710 appearances for the Bavarians. It was also his 150th goal in the Bundesliga.