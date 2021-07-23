Karim Benzema tests Covid positive, delays Madrid start

Karim Benzema tests Covid positive, delays Madrid start

Madrid plays its first match of the season at Alavés on August 14

AP
AP, Madrid,
  • Jul 23 2021, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 17:14 ist
The club did not elaborate on the France forward's condition in a short statement. Credit: AFP Photo

Striker Karim Benzema tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of preseason training, Real Madrid said Friday.

The club did not elaborate on the France forward's condition in a short statement.

Benzema had been expected to return to Madrid on Friday to start training, but due to the positive test result he will stay in Lyon, France, while infected.

The 33-year-old Benzema will have to remain in quarantine for 10 days. He hasn't played since France was eliminated from the European Championship on June 28.

Madrid plays its first match of the season at Alavés on August 14.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karim Benzema
Real Madrid
France
Coronavirus
Covid-19
sports
FOOTBALL
La Liga

What's Brewing

Great Barrier Reef avoids UNESCO 'in danger' listing

Great Barrier Reef avoids UNESCO 'in danger' listing

Is Venkatesh's 'Narappa' better than 'Asuran'?

Is Venkatesh's 'Narappa' better than 'Asuran'?

Vidya Balan: Artist bringing personal political to life

Vidya Balan: Artist bringing personal political to life

Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Ratnagiri

Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Ratnagiri

See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest

See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest

 