<p>Having dropped the title in the final minutes of play last season, an unbeaten Kickstart FC wrapped the KSFA Super Division silverware in style as Ngairangbam Rakesh Singh's composed strike in the first minute helped them to 1-0 victory over title-challenging rivals FC Bengaluru United at a drums-beating Bangalore Football Stadium here on Thursday. </p><p>Head coach Satish Kumar's men headed into the fixture knowing that a point would secure them their first crown and a solid defensive show saw them put FCBU through the frustration sword, seeing the game through with a solitary goal. </p><p>Kickstart had to just hold onto their lead for all but the opening 20 seconds, and that is how long it took for Rakesh to strike the first and decisive blow. </p><p>The forward burst into the FCBU area through the left, pounced on a defensive error and calmly slotted in past the keeper Srijith R. </p><p>Despite conceding an early goal in a season-deciding fixture, FCBU found some steam and saw a few bright spells of attack but failed to breach the stubborn defences of a confident KFC, who already had one hand on the title. </p><p>FCBU continued to surge forward, desperate for the equaliser and the constant pressure turned into a chance but was headed over the bar from close range, making KFC breathe a little easy going into the break. </p><p>Shunjanthan Ragui and Dhruv Sharma looked to make a telling impact in the first ten minutes of the second half but without much vigour to trouble the KFC keeper Kabir Toufik. </p><p>FCBU then rang in the changes with attacking installments in Junain Kadvalath and Chunsaba Barium coming in. However, it was Kickstart's Goodwin Johnson who slipped through a delightful pass through the left to Rakesh, only for it to be cleared. </p><p>Tempers ran high during the death as a flurry of FCBU shots kept finding Kickstart players and also survived a few handball shouts.</p><p>FCBU found an opening in the final stages but it was cleared off by the diving Kabir. </p><p>Results: Kickstart FC: 1 (Ngairangbam Rakesh Singh 1st) bt FC Bengaluru United: 0; FC Agniputra: 3 (Crispin C Cleetus 12th, Samphrangshai Rani 28th, Mohammed Ajmal Sajjad 34th own goal) bt Rebels FC: 1 (Heiw Anbha Dkhar 87th); Bangalore City FC: 3 (Oka Zhimomi 38th, RS Lcis 56th, Shishir Shetty 85th) bt ASC & Centre FC: 0. </p>