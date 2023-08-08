Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Le Sommer scores brace in France's 4-0 last-16 win over Morocco in FIFA Women’s World Cup

France next face hosts Australia in the quarter-finals on Saturday in Brisbane.
Last Updated 08 August 2023, 13:58 IST

Follow Us

Eugenie Le Sommer netted a brace to lead France to a 4-0 victory over debutants Morocco in their last-16 match at the Women's World Cup, and into the quarter-finals for the third consecutive time.

Kadidiatou Diani's fourth goal of the tournament, a header in the 15th minute, sparked an eight-minute three-goal Les Bleues blitz, with Kenza Dali and Le Sommer also scoring at Hindmarsh Stadium, ending Morocco's fairytale run.

France next face hosts Australia in the quarter-finals on Saturday in Brisbane.

Morocco became the lowest-ranked team (72) to play in the last 16, bouncing back from a 6-0 rout by Germany to beat South Korea and Colombia. But they were no match for fifth-ranked France who went unbeaten in the group stage, capped by a dramatic 6-3 win over Panama.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 August 2023, 13:58 IST)
FootballSports News

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT