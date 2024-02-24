League Cup final officials must avoid Liverpool bias, says Pochettino

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino called on match officials to make fair decisions in their League Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday and cautioned them against being swayed by emotions over Juergen Klopp's departure.

Pochettino pointed out his side's penalty appeals were unfairly dismissed during their 4-1 defeat at Anfield in the Premier League last month.

"What we need to be sure is that we are going to compete and be fair in every single decision," Pochettino said on Friday.

"When we played against Liverpool in Liverpool, I think not one key decision was for us. Two penalties were not given. Duels, 50-50s were always for the other colour, always red. I want to be treated in a fair way."