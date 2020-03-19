PK Banerjee battling for life under life support system

Legendary football player P K Banerjee remains very critical, continues battle on life support system

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Mar 19 2020, 19:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 19:29 ist

Indian football legend P K Banerjee, who is suffering from sepsis and multi-organ failure due to pneumonia, was once again given blood transfusion but his condition remained critical, hospital said on Thursday.

"Today blood transfusion has been done again. He remains on haemodialysis support and is still in very critical condition," Medica Superspecialty Hospital said in a statement.

"Team of treating doctors have briefed the family about his condition. The multidisciplinary team of consultants are closely watching his clinical condition and extending all possible support."

A two-time Olympian and the only surviving goal-scorer of India's 1962 Asian Games gold medal winning team, Banerjee is on ventilator support in the intensive care unit for more than two weeks now.

The 83-year-old was hospitalised on February 7.

The Asian Games gold medallist is suffering from Sepsis and multi-organ failure due to pneumonia on a background of Parkinson's disease, dementia and heart ailments. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
FOOTBALL
Pneumonia
blood transfusions
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Companies hit pause; coronavirus infects economy

Companies hit pause; coronavirus infects economy

No soap, no water: Billions lack basic virus protection

No soap, no water: Billions lack basic virus protection

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

Rupee slips past 75 per US dollar first time in history

Rupee slips past 75 per US dollar first time in history

PS5 technical specs unveiled

PS5 technical specs unveiled

Reliance Industries shares continue to fall

Reliance Industries shares continue to fall

Dating in the time of coronavirus

Dating in the time of coronavirus

 