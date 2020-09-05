Messi misses Barcelona training after decision to stay

Lionel Messi misses Barcelona training after decision to stay

AFP
AFP, Barcelona,
  • Sep 05 2020, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 15:31 ist
Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi. Credit: AFP Photo

Lionel Messi was a no-show at training with Barcelona on Saturday morning despite his decision to stay at the club under sufferance, AFP reporters at the training ground said.

The Argentine superstar announced on Friday he had been forced to remain at Barcelona, claiming after club president Josep Maria Bartomeu broke his word to let him leave.

It came after 10 days of tension since his bombshell fax telling Barcelona he wanted out.

But while other players including Jordi Alba and Philippe Coutinho arrived for the session, Messi failed to appear at the Joan Gamper training complex for the session which began at 0730 GMT.

Last Sunday Messi deliberately skipped the mandatory coronavirus test for Barcelona players.

According to local media, Messi must first pass the Covid-19 test with a return to the squad possibly on Monday.

He could then figure in new coach Ronald Koeman's first fixture, a friendly against third division Nastic on September 12.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Lionel Messi
Barcelona
COVID-19
Philippe Coutinho

What's Brewing

This tiny village has contributed 164 teachers!

This tiny village has contributed 164 teachers!

Vivo teases colour-changing phone

Vivo teases colour-changing phone

Zuckerberg, the most powerful unelected man in America

Zuckerberg, the most powerful unelected man in America

Brazil fires burn world’s largest tropical wetlands

Brazil fires burn world’s largest tropical wetlands

Forget TikTok, China’s powerhouse app is WeChat

Forget TikTok, China’s powerhouse app is WeChat

 